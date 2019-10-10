City of Manning Solid Waste Full Cost Disclosure Notice
CITY OF MANNING PUBLIC NOTICE SOLID WASTE FULL COST DISCLOSURE NOTICE
For the Period of July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019
COLLECTION
Net Annual Cost…………………………………….$ 486,807
Cost per Capita……………………………………..$118.50
DISPOSAL
Net Annual Cost……………………………………$ 347,810
Tons of Solid Waste Disposed…………………$6414
Cost per Capita………………………………………$84.67
Tons per Capita……..………………………………$1.56
Overhead Costs………………………………………$160,458
Indirect Costs…………………………………………$85,766
Contractual Services………………………………$504,881
Operating Costs………………………………………$66,182
TOTAL COSTS…………………………………………$ 817,287
