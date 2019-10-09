Caterpillar Foundation awards CCTC Grant

For IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Caterpillar Foundation awards Central Carolina Technical College $20,000 grant

Funds from the grant will support the college’s Freshman Focus Center

SUMTER, SC — Central Carolina Technical College freshmen will experience expanded services, thanks to a $20,000 grant awarded by the Caterpillar Foundation. The funds will be used specifically for CCTC’s Freshman Focus Center, which provides first-time freshmen resources to enhance their overall learning experience.

The Freshman Focus Center is located on CCTC’s Main Campus in Sumter, in Building M400. The ultimate goal of the Center and the utilization of these funds will be to assist freshmen with coursework, assignments, advising, registration, college resources and technology, all while building academic confidence.

Providing academic support to help students succeed is an overarching goal of the college and through the Freshman Focus Center, first-time students have an opportunity to engage with a Freshman Advisor who provides mentoring and leadership. Freshman Advisors relate to students and their individual circumstances in a one-on-one environment, and student success is greatly enhanced through this type of interaction.

About Caterpillar Foundation

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar’s philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation has contributed more than $650 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by providing program support in the areas of environmental sustainability, access to education and basic human needs. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, please visit togetherstronger.com.

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu

#CLARENDONPROUD