Autumn, MJHS Advanced Art Students Scarecrow
by Samantha Lynn | October 9, 2019 11:35 am
Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go Manning Junior High School Advanced Art Students
Manning Junior High School Advanced Art Students
Be sure to vote for your favorite Scarecrow by going to the Main Street Manning, SC facebook page and liking your favorite photo. All votes will be via Facebook this year.
#CLARENDONPROUD
