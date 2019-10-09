Autumn, MJHS Advanced Art Students Scarecrow

Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go Manning Junior High School Advanced Art Students

Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go

Manning Junior High School Advanced Art Students

Be sure to vote for your favorite Scarecrow by going to the Main Street Manning, SC facebook page and liking your favorite photo. All votes will be via Facebook this year.

#CLARENDONPROUD