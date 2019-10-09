From: Central Carolina Technical College Public Relations Department

* Name of event: Stroke Awareness Community Education Session

* Date/Time: Monday, October 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

* Place: Presented through CONNECT classrooms at the following CCTC campuses:

* Main Campus, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Building M400, Room M411

* Health Sciences Center, 133 S. Main Street, Sumter, Room H157

* F.E. DuBose Career Center, 3351 Sumter Highway, Manning, Room C197

* Kershaw County Campus, 90 Campus Drive, Camden, Room K105

* About: Join Central Carolina Technical College and McLeod Health Clarendon as they present information on stroke awareness. Topics include: effects of obesity, hypertension and diabetes related to stroke; identifying signs and symptoms of stroke; and current treatment options available in the rural community. Presenters are Sherry M. Stewart, RN, Survey Readiness/Stroke Coordinator McLeod Health Clarendon and Cathy Mulloy, RN, MSN, ANP-BC, Nursing Instructor Central Carolina Technical College. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Mary Jo Ardis at 803-778-7828.

