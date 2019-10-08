Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band

Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band

On September 28th the Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band traveled to Dorchester, SC to compete in the Woodland High School Low Country Battle of the Bands. The Golden Pride completed and received 2nd Place in class 2A, Best Color Guard in Class 2A, Best Dance Line in Class 2A, and Best Drum Major’s in Class 2A. Congratulations to the Golden Pride!

