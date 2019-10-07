Lonnie is waiting for his new home!

Lonnie is a 2.5 year old, brindle, male, Lab/Plot Hound mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, but tested positive for heartworms. Lonnie will need to continue heartworm treatment once adopted. Lonnie does not let having heartworms slow him down. He is full of energy and loves to play! Lonnie is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let his heartworm status deter you, Lonnie is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Lonnie, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. The adoption fee for dogs is $125.