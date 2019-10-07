Happy go-lucky Nick is ready to be adopted.

Last Updated: October 7, 2019 at 1:14 pm

Nick is a 5 month old, black and white, male, Domestic Short Hair kitten. Nick is a playful and energetic cat! He is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Nick gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! Nick’s brother, Joe, is also up for adoption at the shelter! They currently have a $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

