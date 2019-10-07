ManningLive

City of Manning Solid Waste Full Cost Disclosure Notice

CITY OF MANNING PUBLIC NOTICE SOLID WASTE FULL COST DISCLOSURE NOTICE

For the Period of July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019

                                              COLLECTION

Net Annual Cost…………………………………….$ 486,807

Cost per Capita……………………………………..$118.50

                                                 DISPOSAL

Net Annual Cost……………………………………$ 347,810

Tons of Solid Waste Disposed…………………$6414

Cost per Capita………………………………………$84.67

Tons per Capita……..………………………………$1.56

 

Overhead Costs………………………………………$160,458

Indirect Costs…………………………………………$85,766

Contractual Services………………………………$504,881

Operating Costs………………………………………$66,182

TOTAL COSTS…………………………………………$ 817,287

