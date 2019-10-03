October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month!

Last Updated: October 3, 2019 at 9:58 am

October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog month. Each year 33 million dogs can be found at shelters across the nation, each hoping to find a permanent home. Right here in Clarendon County, 30 new canine guests were welcomed to A Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning during the month of August alone.

The shelter is commemorating the month-long event in the best way possible by making it easier than ever to adopt one of it’s dogs. Until October 31st, adoption fees have been slashed to $100 for any adult dog (1 year or older). As always, every dog has been spayed or neutered, and is up-to-date on all shots and preventative medications. And every dog will leave with it’s own special ASCAS bandana to wear proudly in it’s new home.

Visitors and potential adopters can visit the shelter at 5079 Alex Harvin Hwy in Manning, between 9:00 and 3:00, Tuesday-Saturday. Calls are welcome too: 803-473-7075.

If you are not yet ready to adopt, spread the word: maybe someone you know is! As always, donations are welcomed and needed. And consider becoming a member! ASCAS is a non-profit shelter: it’s operations rely on public support. Visit www.Facebook.Com/ASCAS.Manning to learn more.

#CLARENDONPROUD