October, 2019 Bookmobile Schedule

October Mobile Schedule

2nd and 4th  Mondays  October 14 & 28

Harvest Community School  11:00-1:00

 Summerton Piggly Wiggly  2:00-4:00

 

1st  and 3rd Tuesdays  October  1 & 15

Turbeville IGA  2:00-4:00

 

3rd   Wednesday October 16

Shake Store (Hwy 261)  3:30-5:00

 

2nd   and   4th  Wednesdays  October 9 & 23

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00

J&E Superette 2:30-4:30

1st   and   3rd Thursdays  October 3

Summerton  Piggly Wiggly  9:30-1:00

Manning Primary School 3:00-5:00

2nd   and 4th   Thursdays  October 10 & 24

Turbeville IGA  9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church  2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527  4:00-5:00

 

1st   and 3rd  Fridays  October 11

Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)

Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00

1st   Saturday   October 5

Turbeville IGA  9:00-1:00

 

 4th   Saturday  October 26

Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High)

     9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on 1st and 3rdMondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, and 1st, 3rd, and 4thFridays of this month.  

