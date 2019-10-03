October, 2019 Bookmobile Schedule
October Mobile Schedule
2nd and 4th Mondays October 14 & 28
Harvest Community School 11:00-1:00
Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00
1st and 3rd Tuesdays October 1 & 15
Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00
3rd Wednesday October 16
Shake Store (Hwy 261) 3:30-5:00
2nd and 4th Wednesdays October 9 & 23
Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00
J&E Superette 2:30-4:30
1st and 3rd Thursdays October 3
Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00
Manning Primary School 3:00-5:00
2nd and 4th Thursdays October 10 & 24
Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30
Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30
Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00
1st and 3rd Fridays October 11
Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)
Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00
1st Saturday October 5
Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00
4th Saturday October 26
Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High)
9:00-1:00
The Mobile Library does not run on 1st and 3rdMondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, and 1st, 3rd, and 4thFridays of this month.
