Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting
by Samantha Lynn | October 2, 2019 9:07 pm
Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church
2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Highway 521 and State Highway 261 East)
Doors open at 6:00pm
Supper at 6:30pm served by the ladies of the church, donations accepted
Program at 7:00pm Speakers to be announced later
Everyone is welcome.
For additional information/directions please contact:
Moye Graham, Chairman 803-478-7277
June Brailsford, Secretary/Treasurer 803-478-8716
#CLARENDONPROUD
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.