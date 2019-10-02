ManningLive

Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting

by | October 2, 2019 9:07 pm

Thursday, October 10, 2019
Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church
2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Highway 521 and State Highway 261 East)
Manning, SC 29102
Doors open at 6:00pm
Supper at 6:30pm served by the ladies of the church, donations accepted
Program at 7:00pm Speakers to be announced later
Everyone is welcome.
For additional information/directions please contact:
Moye Graham, Chairman  803-478-7277
June Brailsford, Secretary/Treasurer  803-478-8716
