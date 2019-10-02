17th FRANCIS MARION SYMPOSIUM

17th FRANCIS MARION SYMPOSIUM

The Southern Campaign, Revolutionary War & General Francis Marion

Revolutionary War Conference: “Times of Francis Marion, 1732-1795”

October 25-26, 2019

Central Carolina Technical College, FE DuBose Campus (US 521, 1/2 east of I-95, exit 122

Manning, SC www.francismarionsymposium.com & gcsummers@ftc-i.net

Immerse yourself in Francis Marion’s world and the significance of the Southern

Campaign of the American Revolution. Presentations by history professionals & history buffs.

Registration: $95 ($175 / couple) form at www.francismarionsymposium.com

Swamp Fox Murals Trail is a non-profit.

Contact: h. 803-478-2645; c. 803-460-9626, 803-460-7416. Email: gcsummers@ftc-i.net Agenda, subject to change: Starts with Friday sign in about 2. Includes 2 of these as dinner theaters. Doug Bostic: The Unknown Story of South Carolina’s Role in the American Revolution

Karen MacNutt: Intro to Francis Marion

Ed Forte: The Continental Marines 1775-1783: In the Beginning

Jay Deloach: Admiral David Farragut – The North Carolina & Spanish Family Connections

Peggy Pickett: Rebecca Motte – A first person monologue of her American Revolution Experience

John Beakes: Baron DeKalb & his friendship with Francis Marion

Val Green: Foot-Rovers at Charles Town

Rick Wise: Sampit River Bridge & Bridges Campaign

Steven D. Smith: Running the Gauntlet: Interpreting the Battle of Parkers Ferry

Harriet S. Little: Richardson-Sinkler Connections, Planting, Politics, Horses, and Family

Leon Harris & Charles Baxley: Avenue of the Cedars, Francis Marion’s Last Engagement

Erick Nason: “Buying Time at the Racetrack: 240th Anniversary of Charlestown Neck”

DAR & SAR group photos ops Friday evening. PO Box 667, Manning SC 29102