Have you purchased your Real ID?

Photo provided by: SCDMV

According to SCDMV:

REAL IDs REQUIRED ONE YEAR FROM TODAY

In one year, South Carolinians who wish to board a domestic, commercial flight enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation must have a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card issued by the SCDMV to do so.

“We’ve reached a critical point in our implementation of REAL ID as a state,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “Unless you have a valid US Passport or military ID, now is the time to purchase your REAL ID at scdmvonline.com or in one of our branches to avoid long lines or future disruptions in your travel plans. To think that lines won’t reach four-to-six hours in South Carolina is a myth, and we’re urging you to prove us wrong by preparing now.”

Almost one million South Carolinians have a REAL ID

Since February 20, 2018, the SCDMV has issue more than 960,000 REAL ID licenses and IDs. The agency expects to reach the one million mark in mid-October. Still, there are close to 3.5 million South Carolinians who have yet to purchase a REAL ID.

Beginning October 1, 2020, you must have a REAL ID, or another federally approved identification, to

Board a domestic, commercial flight,

Enter a secure federal building, or

Visit a military installation*.

*Presenting a REAL ID at a military installation does not permit access to the installation. You must have a valid need to access the installation.*