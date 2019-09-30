October, 2019 Bookmobile Schedule

Last Updated: September 26, 2019 at 11:29 am

October Mobile Schedule​

2nd and 4th Mondays October 14 & 28

Harvest Community School 11:00-1:00

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00

1st and 3rd Tuesdays October 1 & 15

​Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00

3rd Wednesday October 16

​Shake Store (Hwy 261) 3:30-5:00

2nd and 4th Wednesdays October 9 & 23

​Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00

​J&E Superette 2:30-4:30

​

1st and 3rd Thursdays October 3

​Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00

​Manning Primary School 3:00-5:00

​

2nd and 4th Thursdays October 10 & 24

​Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30

​Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30

​Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00

1st and 3rd Fridays October 11

​Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)

​Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00

1st Saturday October 5

​Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00

4th Saturday October 26

Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High)

9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on 1st and 3rdMondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, and 1st, 3rd, and 4thFridays of this month.

