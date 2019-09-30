Joe & Nick are available for adoption at ASCAS

Last Updated: September 30, 2019 at 10:30 am

Joe is a 5 month old, black and white, male, Domestic Shorthair kitten. Joe is a playful and energetic cat! He is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Joe gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! Joe’s brother, Nick, is also up for adoption at the shelter! They currently have a $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. They are open, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

