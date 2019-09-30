CINDY ROTAN POSTON

Cynthia Renee “Cindy” Rotan Poston, 58, of Summerton, passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1961, in Florence, the daughter of Earl Rotan Sr. and Nellie Faye Sawyer Rotan. Cindy was a 1979 graduate of West Florence High School and attended Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. She married Warren Dale Poston on June 19, 1983. They have two children, Nathan Scott Poston and Kristina Renee Poston (Joe Wilkinson). Cindy dedicated her life to serving God. She loved her family, baking cakes, helping others and golfing. She and Dale served as the district camp caretakers of the River Oaks Retreat Center in Honea Path, and as Light for the Lost representatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Rotan Sr., and her father-in-law, David O. “Bobby” Poston.

In addition to her husband, mother, and children, Cindy is survived by her four brothers, Earl (Debra) Rotan Jr., Russell (Brenda) Rotan, Carl (Sheila) Rotan, and Steve (Sandy) Rotan, and her mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Dee and Roy Shaw. Cindy is also survived by her husband’s brothers, David and Dwight Poston; sister-in-law Dianne (Dusty) Owens; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Stoudenmire- Dowling Funeral Home, 2402 S. Irby Street, Florence. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel. No flowers, please.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com