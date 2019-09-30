Chico is looking for his forever home!

Chico is a 2 year old, tan, male, Lab/Hound mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, and tested negative for heartworms. Chico is such a sweet dog that gets along well with other dogs! He came in with a skin condition, but has been treated and he is healing nicely. Chico is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! He would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Chico, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.

#CLARENDONPROUD