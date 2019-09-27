Sumter County Sheriff’s office-News Release

Photo provided by: Sumter Sheriff's Office

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office***NEWS RELEASE***

For Immediate Release- September 27, 2019

Nikeen D’Aundre Johnson, 26, was denied bond during a first appearance hearing at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Thursday morning after he was extradited back to South Carolina from New York where he was apprehended. Johnson faces four counts of attempted murder after he entered the victim’s residence in American Mobile Home Plaza on August 16, 2019, with co-defendant, Kwodel Johnson, and fired at the four occupants.

Two adults and one child, 7, were injured. Nikeen went to the residence with Kwodel, who was acquainted with the victims. The shooting happened during a verbal dispute though the initial encounter was calm. Nikeen and Kwodel fled the area after the incident. Kwodel was arrested in Orangeburg on August 20, 2019, and Nikeen was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York on September 12, 2019. This investigation is ongoing.