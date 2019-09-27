In Honor of Mr. Marion Riggs

“Jeffrey and Stephanie Black are proud to dedicate their building at 27 West Boyce Street in honor of Mr. Marion Riggs, Esquire, who recently retired after practicing law in this office for 62 years. Jeffrey said, “Along with the late B.G. Alderman, Mr. Marion encouraged me to get into the rental property business over 20 years ago. In addition to great advice, Mr. Marion always made time to talk with me and ask how my family was doing. Stephanie and I are pleased to honor him with this dedication – a small token of our appreciation for what he has meant to us, and to this community.”

