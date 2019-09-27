Forestry Commission officials expect busy wildfire season

SCFC fire chief warns of growing danger as current weather conditions persist The South Carolina Forestry Commission is warning the public to be extremely vigilant about outdoor burning of any kind throughout the fall season and especially this weekend. Predictive forecasts for the coming months are very similar to those the state experienced in the run-up to the 2016 wildfire season, which was the most damaging in terms of acreage and number of fires since 2011. Drought conditions, as indicated specifically by the wildfire-related index of soil moisture deficits, are so acute, particularly in the Piedmont/Upstate region of South Carolina, that Forestry Commission officials are urging citizens to maintain the highest level of attentiveness and alertness as possible.

