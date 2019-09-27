Country Cool Comedy comes to Sumter Opera House

Last Updated: September 27, 2019 at 4:30 pm

Photo provided by: Sumter Opera House

Country Cool Comedy is a laugh out loud comedy show that leaves you wanting more. Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills are the Designing Women of Stand Up and all headlining comedians delivering knockout performances. They’ll take you on a ride through all of life’s ups and downs that will keep you laughing! These ladies all have southern roots, but their comedy has a universal appeal that everyone can enjoy. Trish, Leanne & Karen are close friends who have traveled the country together, delighting audiences. It’s a show you won’t want to miss, so join The Sumter Opera House for a hilarious night out on September 28th at 7:30 PM!

Ticket pricing: $30 / $32 / $35

Tickets are on sale now for Members. General sale begins May 16th. Interested in becoming a Member? Click here: bit.ly/SOHMemberships

