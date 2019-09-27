20th Annual McLeod Evening of Hope

Photo provided by: McLeod Health

The McLeod Evening of Hope to benefit the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund was held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Florence Little Theatre. The McLeod Health Foundation 20th Annual Cancer Benefit was underwritten by Wells Fargo. Gifts made in support of the HOPE Fund benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients. Programs supported through this fund provide transportation and medication needs for patients with few resources and educational manuals and supplies.

During this year’s event, the stories of courageous survivors who acknowledge that each day is a gift were shared. These stories are the foundation for an event that has become both energizing and inspirational for the many dedicated supporters who attend each year. These Portraits of Hope included Duane Adams, Jerald Altman, Grace DuBose, Fred Graham, Dr. Bill Hazelwood, Roddy Huntley, Kimberly Hyman, Danny King, Harry Moran, Burnadene Kelley-Newman, Zenobia Perkins, Lisa Sims, Don Simmons, Tommy Stokes and Melissa Tyner.

A talented group of performers also provided entertainment to uplift the spirits and enhance the message of hope. Performers for the evening included Professional Dancers Rhodes and Elise Elliott; Vocalists Kerri Grimsley Roberts and Jeremy Reasoner; dance performances by Cancer Survivor Burnadene Kelley-Newman with her daughters Alexis Kelley McDonald, Rebecca Kelley Holbrooks, and Georgie Kelley as well as KFA Fierce Company; Vocalists Garrett Graham and Michael Lindley; and the Florence Little Theatre Cast of “Mamma Mia” featuring Tippi Harwell, Kevin Miller and Rebecca Thompson.

In addition, a silent auction was held featuring items that were donated in honor or memory of a special friend or family member diagnosed with cancer or their own personal journey with the cancer. The McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research is fully equipped for the most comprehensive treatment of all cancers through surgery, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and radiation therapy. The McLeod Cancer Center is also the region’s only program approved as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer.

In 2019, the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research was named a Novalis Certified Cancer Center following a rigorous and voluntary audit conducted by an independent, third- party panel of experts in radiation oncology, patient safety and treatment quality. One of only eight Novalis Certified Centers in the United States, McLeod is the only such cancer center in South Carolina. The hospital also represents one of only 46 certified centers worldwide. Dedicated to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, McLeod is the only Breast Health Center in the area accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. McLeod received this prestigious acknowledgement of the quality of care it offers to breast cancer patients in 2010 – the first breast program in the region to achieve this designation.

The Breast Health Center was also the first in the region to achieve the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation by the American College of Radiology. In 2018, McLeod installed the most accurate mammogram available – 3D Mammography™, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon and on the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit. McLeod Health is the only hospital system in the area to offer women access to 3D Mammography. This technology will also soon be installed at McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Health Seacoast.

In 2018, the Cancer Center installed its third TrueBeam linear accelerator capable of performing an advanced form of radiation therapy to treat brain, lung and liver cancer. Advantages to patients include the ability to deliver a large radiation dose to a tumor in the body, reducing the amount of time during treatment and resulting in fewer treatments. In addition to these units, McLeod offers the only active linear accelerator (LINAC) based Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) program in the region for the treatment of brain cancer and nerve conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia.

