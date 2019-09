WTC Achievement List-Summer 2019

Williamsburg Tech Names President’s, Dean’s and Merit List Students

Williamsburg Technical College recently announced the list of students named to the President’s List, Dean’s List, and Merit List for 2019 summer semester. The President’s List recognizes students who have attended full-time and have earned a term grade point average of 4.0. The Dean’s List names students who have attended full-time and have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better. The Merit List recognizes students who have attended part-time and have earned a term grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Summer 2019 Academic Listing

President’s List

Andrews: Rosetta Timmons

Hemingway: Sharon Graham

Kingstree: Jocerlyn Gary, Clemmie Rourk, Amber Schriver

Dean’s List

Andrews: Chrislynn George

Elgin: Joanne Johnson

Johnsonville: Shiyken Wright

Kingstree: Juan’Da’Sha Casey, Donsh’ea Graves

Lake City: Tameka Speights-Johnson

Lane: Marvelous Brown

Salters: Breanna Parris, Diamond Parris

Merit List

Andrews: Leah-Shay Cooper, Hannah Cumbie, Violia Davis, Carlynn Harper, Dakota Midkiff, Jimmonica Mouzon

Bonneau: Tony Howard

Cades: Hannah Chandler, Wonderful Collins, Jessica Floyd, Michelle McFadden

Effingham: Ashley Conner, Jennifer Hart, Cassandra McQueen

Florence: Kendra Davis, Mary Hamlin, Cynthia Jones, Terrie Leonard

Greeleyville: Tamara Bright, Memory Browder, Tatyana Canty, Malcolm Gamble, John Joe, Alana Keels, Malik Starling, Emily Washington, Dwight Williams

Hemingway: Ayante Black, J’malia Derweer, Thomas Gardner, Marquita Goss, Madeline Joy, Samantha Lewis, Adrel Newell, Stephen Rogers, Whitney Smith, Dianna Wilson

Johnsonville: Brittany Cagle, Kristie Cantey, Brandon Lucas, Courtney Melton, Macey Walter, Brittany Carroll

Kingstree: Labria Alston, Ra’shay Brown, Amanda Burrows, Amryaunna Cobb, Kaye Cooper, Tabosias Cunningham, Jaquincy Darby, Alyssa Elliott, Derykah Frierson, Quinlan Giles, Joshua Graham, E’nyzeia Hudson, Vontavia King, Erica McClary, Jessica McClary, Jada McCollough, Ryann McCracken, Daidriell McCray, Jaylan McCrea, Heidi McFadden, Kacey McKenzie, Glenda McKnight, Michael McKnight, Dorothy McMillen, Andreika Mouzon, Kendrail Mouzon, Cherish Porchea, Tybrianna Shaw, Tommy Shaw, Kenneth Taylor, Kenata Tisdale, Sarah Tisdale, Caitlyn Walker, Julian Wilson

Lake City: Sabrina Bonilla-Perez, Madison Floyd, Sandra Green, Se’Mekia Green, Emery McCutcheon, Jakayla Morris, Ayshia Powell, Chelsea Prosser, Brittney Speights, Tatiana Speights, Meg Thomy, Melissa Casley

Lane: Chikera Dunn, Faith Evans, Destiny Williams

Manning: Lundee Olsen

Nesmith: Jalen Burrows, Consuella Smith

Olanta: Alexus McKenzie

Pamplico: Brooke McKenzie

Pineville: Samantha Davis, Ashley Wiggins

Salters: Adriana Burgess, Nautica Gibson, James Johnson

Scranton: Courtney Godwin, Deanna Reynolds

Summerville: Charlean Dingle

Sumter: Donna Bochette

