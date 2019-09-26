Tips for Properly & Ethically disposing of deer remains

While most hunters are ethical and take the necessary steps and care in proper disposal of deer carcasses, some improperly dump remains in a creek or river, near a boat ramp, along a road, on public property or private property that is not theirs. This unscrupulous practice creates numerous problems beyond the negative image to hunters. The carcasses can cause human and animal health issues, environmental contamination and a food resource for unwanted scavenging animals. Hunters are also reminded that improper dumping of deer remains is illegal and persons involved in the activity can be cited criminally with littering.