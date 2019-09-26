Clarendon Hall SGA Officers visit South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, SC – On Tuesday, September 24, Senior Class Members of Clarendon’s Hall Student Government Association (SGA) traveled to the South Carolina State House. The students were in the Columbia to attend the Fall Conference of the South Carolina Independent School Student Government Association (SCISSA). Joey Carlisle and May Rogan, two of the six who attended, are executive members of SCISSA after serving as officers last year. Clarendon Hall SGA members attending the conference were President: McKenzie Bagnal, Vice President: Whitney Avins, and Senior Class Representatives: Sunshine Perkins and Wells Robinson.

The conference began in the Senate Chambers as with Carlisle opening in prayer followed by Rogan leading the Pledge of Allegiance. After hearing an inspirational message about leadership from Mr. Keller Kissam, President of the Electric Operation of Dominion Energy, the group separated and became members of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Bagnal and Robinson debated Clarendon Hall’s Bill in the Senate, while Avins and Perkins debated another of Clarendon Hall’s Bills in the House of Representatives.

In describing the day, Clarendon Hall Head of School Kelley Wannamaker stated, “The SCISA [South Carolina Independent School Association] staff did an incredible job planning this day for our Student Government leaders. Having a new format this year, our students experienced the process of creating, writing, debating, and presenting a bill. These young people learned so much and met so many other students from across the state. The opportunity was priceless, and we are grateful that we were able to attend.” She continued, “I am especially proud of Joey and May’s contributions to the South Carolina Independent School Student Government Association.”

As one of the most well-established schools in the area, Clarendon Hall has provided superior elementary and secondary education in a non-denominational Christian environment since 1965. Clarendon Hall is an independent co-educational school for kindergarten three year olds through twelfth grade. In addition to being a founding member of the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA), Clarendon Hall is accredited by AdvancEd/SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools). Clarendon Hall is located at 1140 South Dukes Street in Summerton. For more information, contact the school office at (803) 485-3550 or visit the website at www.clarendonhall.org.

Clarendon Hall Senior and Executive Member of SCISSA opens the Fall Conference in prayer in the Senate Chambers at the South Carolina State House.

Clarendon Hall Senior and Executive Member of SCISSA leads the Pledge of Allegiance in Senate Chambers at the South Carolina State House.

Clarendon Hall’s Student Government Association Senior Class Members McKenzie Bagnal (President), Whitney Avins (Vice President), Sunshine Perkins (Representative), and Wells Robinson (Representative) are pictured on the steps of the South Carolina State House after attending the SCISSA Fall Conference.

Clarendon Hall SGA Representative Sunshine Perkins and Vice President Whitney Avins debate a bill on the floor of the South Carolina House of Representatives during the SCISSA Fall Conference.

