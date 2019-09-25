Black River Missionary Baptist Association

The 115th Annual Session of the Black River Missionary Baptist Association will convene at the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2225 Conyers Rd., Paxville, SC, Rev. Clifford Gaymon – Host Pastor, Sunday, October 13th and at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 10075 Calvary Church Rd. Pinewood, SC, Rev. Edward L. Sanders, Host Pastor, October 14th-17th and 19th. The 21st Education Scholarship Banquet will be held Friday, October 18th at the Manning Jr. High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Rd., Manning, SC.

Theme: “It Is Harvest Time” Thematic Scriptures-Proverbs 11:30; Luke 10:2

Sunday, October 13th 4:00 (Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church)

Parent Body Session

Ministers and Ministers’ Wives Ministry

Deacons and Deacons’ Wives Ministry

Worship Preacher – Rev. Michael Collins, Pastor – Gum Spring Missionary Baptist Church

Monday October 14th 5:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)

Brotherhood Ministry

Trustee Ministry

Worship Preacher – Rev. Victor Scott, Pastor – Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Greeleyville

Tuesday October 15th 5:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)

District Congress of Christian Education

Ushers’ Ministry

Worship Preacher – Rev. Carnell Witherspoon, Pastor – Mt. Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

Wednesday October 16th 5:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)

YWA Ministry

Woman’s District Ministry

Worship Preacher-Rev. Clifford Gaymon, Pastor – Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Thursday October 17th 4:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)

Parent Body Session

Updates on Education (Schools, Colleges, and State Components)

Sumter School District

Clarendon School Districts I, II, and III

Williamsburg County School District

Morris College

Benedict College

State E&M Convention

SC Congress of Christian Education

Moderator’s Annual Address (Rev. Dr. George P. Windley, Sr.,

Pastor – Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church)

Friday October 18th 6:00 (Manning Jr. High School)

21st Educational Scholarship Banquet Manning Jr. High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Rd., Manning, SC, Keynote Speaker – Rev. Eddie L. Moore, Moderator; Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Association and Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, SC. Ticket donation $20.00, please contact Sister Eva R. Gaters (803) 485-8155 for tickets, if you would like to make a donation to the Scholarship Fund or for additional information.

Saturday October 19th 10:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)

Junior Missionary Ministry

Worship Preacher-Rev. Edward L. Sanders, Pastor – Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

Young People’s Convention

