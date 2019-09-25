Black River Missionary Baptist Association
by Samantha Lynn | September 25, 2019 2:09 pm
The 115th Annual Session of the Black River Missionary Baptist Association will convene at the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2225 Conyers Rd., Paxville, SC, Rev. Clifford Gaymon – Host Pastor, Sunday, October 13th and at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 10075 Calvary Church Rd. Pinewood, SC, Rev. Edward L. Sanders, Host Pastor, October 14th-17th and 19th. The 21st Education Scholarship Banquet will be held Friday, October 18th at the Manning Jr. High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Rd., Manning, SC.
Theme: “It Is Harvest Time” Thematic Scriptures-Proverbs 11:30; Luke 10:2
Sunday, October 13th 4:00 (Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church)
Parent Body Session
Ministers and Ministers’ Wives Ministry
Deacons and Deacons’ Wives Ministry
Worship Preacher – Rev. Michael Collins, Pastor – Gum Spring Missionary Baptist Church
Monday October 14th 5:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)
Brotherhood Ministry
Trustee Ministry
Worship Preacher – Rev. Victor Scott, Pastor – Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Greeleyville
Tuesday October 15th 5:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)
District Congress of Christian Education
Ushers’ Ministry
Worship Preacher – Rev. Carnell Witherspoon, Pastor – Mt. Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Wednesday October 16th 5:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)
YWA Ministry
Woman’s District Ministry
Worship Preacher-Rev. Clifford Gaymon, Pastor – Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Thursday October 17th 4:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)
Parent Body Session
Updates on Education (Schools, Colleges, and State Components)
Sumter School District
Clarendon School Districts I, II, and III
Williamsburg County School District
Morris College
Benedict College
State E&M Convention
SC Congress of Christian Education
Moderator’s Annual Address (Rev. Dr. George P. Windley, Sr.,
Pastor – Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church)
Friday October 18th 6:00 (Manning Jr. High School)
21st Educational Scholarship Banquet Manning Jr. High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Rd., Manning, SC, Keynote Speaker – Rev. Eddie L. Moore, Moderator; Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Association and Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, SC. Ticket donation $20.00, please contact Sister Eva R. Gaters (803) 485-8155 for tickets, if you would like to make a donation to the Scholarship Fund or for additional information.
Saturday October 19th 10:00 (Calvary Missionary Baptist Church)
Junior Missionary Ministry
Worship Preacher-Rev. Edward L. Sanders, Pastor – Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Young People’s Convention
