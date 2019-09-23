Otis is ready for Adoption

Last Updated: September 23, 2019 at 10:05 am

Otis is a 3 year old, black w/white, male, Lab mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, but tested positive for heartworms. Otis does not let having heartworms slow him down. He is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! Otis is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! He gets along well with other dogs. Do not let his heartworm status deter you, Otis is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Otis, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . The adoption fee for dogs is $125.

