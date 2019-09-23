Greyson, the grey tabby is ready to be adopted

Last Updated: September 23, 2019 at 10:09 am

Greyson is a 5 month old, grey tabby, male, Domestic Shorthair kitten. Greyson is a playful and energetic cat! He is laid back, but very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Greyson gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! We currently have a $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

#CLARENDONPROUD