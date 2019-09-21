The Wolverines wouldn’t be stung in consecutive weeks

The East Clarendon Wolverines may have had their issues with a Blue Jacket last week, but the Yellow Jackets of Andrews couldn’t sting back

The Wolverines start Region 7-AA the right way with a big win. They are now 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in their respective region. The final score was EC 34 and Andrews 21.

East Clarendon will play host to the Mullins High Auctioneers this upcoming Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm and this will be the Wolverines second Region game.