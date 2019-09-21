The Monarchs were unable to take care business at home

After last weeks cancellation of Manning High’s football game, they were extra ready to play this home non-conference game against Lake City.

Manning was able to score a with passing touchdown early in the forth quarter. However, a costly penalty on the ensuing kickoff set the Panthers of Lake City up with good field position.

It wouldn’t take long for them to capitalize and take the lead on a short yardage rushing touchdown. Lake City would also add another touchdown late to bring the score to 22-13.

The Monarchs would eventually fall to that same score.

After losing their starting quarterback against Wilson in the second game of the season. Manning has had to lean on their running back to handle the snaps. This upcoming bye week couldn’t have came at a better time for the Monarchs as they open up Region play in two weeks at Academic Magnet.

Manning started the season off strong with a big win over rival Scott’ Branch. However, they have lost three straight since, which brings their record to 1-3.

As Head Coach Reggie Kennedy said on the Shake ‘n Bake Podcast, “the season hasn’t started until Region play begins.”