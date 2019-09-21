Country Cool Comedy coming to Sumter Opera House

Get ready to laugh! Country Cool Comedy is bringing its laughter-filled show to the Sumter Opera House. Country Cool Comedy comprises three comics—Karen Mills, Trish Suhr and Leanne Morgan, who have been called the “Designing Women of Standup.”

The nationally renowned trio is in high demand and making a stop at the Sumter Opera House on Saturday (Sept. 28). They are known for taking real-life situations and making them hilarious. They don’t sugar-coat anything and have audiences nodding in agreement as they relate to similar life experiences.

Sumter Opera House Cultural Director Seth Reimer lauded the show as one that fans of family friendly comedy won’t want to miss, “If you’re ready for a night filled with fun and laughter, this is your show!”

Each one of the trio could draw fans own their own. But they discovered that their similar backgrounds and interests created an energy that fans play off of much to the delight and enjoyment of audiences all around the country.

Leanne Morgan grew up on a farm in rural Tennessee, graduated college, got married and started a family. Today, she and her family live in the Appalachian Mountains. She used to sell jewelry at in-home demonstrations and it wasn’t long before her calendar stayed full—not so much for the jewelry, but because she was so comical.

Morgan’s humor and talented storytelling soon had her traveling to performing arts centers around the country. She has signed deals with both ABC and Warner Brothers. Her videos on Dry Bar Comedy have surpassed more than 30 million views a can be heard daily on Sirius/XM Comedy channels. She recently released a podcast titled “Sweaty and Pissed … Menopause and More.”

Trish Suhr, a Kentucky native, has been host of Daily Draw on the Game Show Network, co-host of Pop Talk on Air with Ross Mathews as well as a spokesperson for Bed Bath and Beyond, Pledge, Breathe Right, Bissell and numerous other brands. She has appeared on Good Morning America, Good Day LA, Good Day NY and the Ricki Lake Show. She has also provided commentary on CMT, E!, Lifetime and Hollywood Today Live. Today, she lives in Los Angeles and says she puts the “southern” in Southern California.

Karen Mills has been a nationally touring comedian for 25 years. This will be her second time on stage at the Sumter Opera House, and we can’t wait to welcome her back.

Mills can be heard daily on Sirius/XM Comedy channels and her latest comedy special, “Pink Pants,” was recently release on Dry Bar Comedy. An ovarian cancer survivor, she swapped her pain for laughter with her talk titled “Cancer is a Laughing Matter.” She recently performed at The Grand Ole Opry as part of its annual “Opry Goes Pink” show alongside Carrie Underwood. She has also been featured on Robin Robert’s “Thriver Thursday.”

Country Cool Comedy will bring laughs to the Sumter Opera House on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $30 – $35. The Sumter Opera House is located at 21 North Main Street in downtown Sumter. Ample free parking is available within blocks. For more information about this and any other upcoming shows, visitwww.SumterOperaHouse.com online or call (803) 436-2616.

