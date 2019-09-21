Cooking Up a Cure

Celebrity Chef Monika Hilton, hosts Cooking for a Cure on September 21, 2019 to raise awareness and resources for Scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that involves hardening of the skin. Hilton was diagnosed with the connective tissue disorder two years ago. “I had never heard of Scleroderma until I was diagnosed with it” says Hilton. The condition, which causes chronic pain, skin tightening, and joint stiffness has drastically changed the life of the once active Chef and Entrepreneur. “It has caused deformities in my hands and fingers, my arms and limited my mobility. I cannot be in direct sunlight and I’m highly sensitive to the heat and cold. I need assistance washing, dressing and sometimes eating” admits Hilton.

There are an estimated 300,000 people in the United States with Scleroderma. Often the symptoms mimic other autoimmune diseases and that’s one of the reasons why Hilton decided to speak out about her condition. She says Scleroderma has aggressively changed her life. “I was a competitive Chef and cake artist, once competing on Food Network’s Cake Wars and Netflix’s Sugar Rush. Now, I can no longer do any of that due to the loss of mobility in my hands and the inability to lift, bend, or stand for extended periods of time. My joints and skin on my hands are so tight I cannot make a fist, button a shirt or open a door.” Hilton is seeking help from a specialist to improve her quality of life and better yet, find a cure.

