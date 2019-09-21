Clarendon Soil & Water Conservation District participated in the 2019 Beach/River Sweep

The youth commissioners/Earth team volunteers from the Clarendon Soil & Water Conservation District participated in the 2019 Beach Sweep/River Sweep that Sea Grant Consortium leads and the SCDNR leads the inland cleanups.

Bryson Woodard, Isabella Harris, Grayce Strickland along with District Manager, Samantha Rogers Coffey picked up numerous bags of litter from two different boat landings in Clarendon County. Everything from used medical gloves, Mylar balloons, glass bottles and clothing are just a few of items that were picked up and properly disposed of.

