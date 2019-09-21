Clarendon School District One School Board Meeting & Workshop

Last Updated: September 21, 2019 at 4:17 am

Clarendon School District One

P. O. Box 38 – 12 South Church Street Summerton, SC 29148-0038

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Trustees of Clarendon School District One will hold a Called School Board Meeting and Workshop and on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the District Administrative Building, 12 South Church Street, Summerton, SC 29148. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss any matters legally brought before the Board and to review and discuss information pertaining to the Board’s goals and policies and may include additional topics brought forth by the Board.

The agenda for the Called School Board Meeting will be available on the district website, (www.clarendon1.k12.sc.us), at the district office and school campuses on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Office of the Superintendent

#CLARENDONPROUD