(UPDATE) Have the Monarchs found a passing game?

The Manning High Monarchs are trailing 2-0 to Lake City with 32 seconds left in the second quarter. However, Manning is driving the field with their passing game. Coach Kennedy has called his final timeout and they will also get the ball to start the second half.

(UPDATE) Caleb Wright connects with his receiver, Marquise Cubit for a touchdown. The extra point is good.

Manning High Monarchs: 7

Lake City Panthers: 2