The Monarchs are wasting timeouts on Special Teams

Lake City scored on a 6 yard run in the 3rd quarter to make the score 9-7.

Manning has answered early in the 4th with a short passing touchdown from Caleb Wright to wide out Aaron Smith.

After burning a timeout as the third quarter was ending, Coach Kennedy was forced to burn another one on the extra point try due to a personnel issue.

Manning would go for the two-point conversion in a 5-wide set, but Caleb Wright fumbled the snap and the try was unsuccessful.

With 10:50 to go in the 4th, Manning is up 13-9 over Lake City.

The Manning kicker kicks the ball out of bounds and that would set up Lake City with great field position.

The Panthers quickly capitalized on the mistake and scored on an 8-yard run. Lake City is back on top, 16-13 as time is running out in the 4th.