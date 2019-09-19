STEPHANY ROSEMARY JUSTICE
September 19, 2019
MANNING – Stephany Rosemary Justice, 77, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born August 28, 1942, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Paul Britton Justice and the late Janet Lucille Warren Justice. She was a retired US Army veteran with 22 years of service. She traveled the world as a general’s aide and she was of the Methodist faith. She is survived by her grandson, David Kidwell of Denver, Colorado; a brother, Choo Choo Justice (Dianne) of Cross; two sisters, Beverly J. Horton of Kershaw and Paulette Sterba (Lloyd) of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a son, Troy Kidwell; a sister, Pamela Rath; and two brothers, P.B. Justice and David Justice.
A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Warren officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Wilson Community Cemetery at Union United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.www.stephensfuneralhome.org
