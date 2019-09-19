STEPHANY ROSEMARY JUSTICE

MANNING – Stephany Rosemary Justice, 77, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born August 28, 1942, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Paul Britton Justice and the late Janet Lucille Warren Justice. She was a retired US Army veteran with 22 years of service. She traveled the world as a general’s aide and she was of the Methodist faith. She is survived by her grandson, David Kidwell of Denver, Colorado; a brother, Choo Choo Justice (Dianne) of Cross; two sisters, Beverly J. Horton of Kershaw and Paulette Sterba (Lloyd) of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a son, Troy Kidwell; a sister, Pamela Rath; and two brothers, P.B. Justice and David Justice.