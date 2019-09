Take Part Piano Project

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 3:57 pm

Help The Sumter Opera house decorate their first public piano as part of the Take pArt Piano Project! The Sumter Opera House crew will be at the eSTEAM Festival October 5th, and they want your help! Lend them a hand(print) and learn more about ways they’re looking to encourage everyday moments of art!

#CLARENDONPROUD