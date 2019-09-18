New co-ed kickball league at Clarendon County Recreation Dept

If you have a boy or girl in the 4th, 5th, or 6th grade and is interested in the NEW kids co-ed kickball league, you should call the Clarendon County Recreation Dept. office at 803-473-3543 to get put on the list. If they are not there, leave the following info on the answering machine. Child’s name, grade, phone#, and parent’s name. Games will be on Wednesdays beginning at 6:00 pm at J. C. Britton Park in Manning. There will be a fee per child. For more info, contact the Clarendon County Recreation Dept.

