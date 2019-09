Lake Marion Republican Club Meeting

Last Updated: September 17, 2019 at 5:38 pm

The first Lake Marion Republican Club Meeting for the 6th Congressional District of SC will be held on September 20th from 10:45 am – 12:15 at Clark’s Restaurant in Santee. Please RSVP by Wednesday, September 18th.

Questions, please contact Cindy Risher at 803-478-9604 or Email: cindy@scgop.com

#CLARENDONPROUD