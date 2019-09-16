Volunteers needed for Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Photo credit: SCDNR

— Volunteers are wanted for the 31Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep on Saturday, Sept. 21 to help remove litter and debris from beaches and waterways. Each year thousands of people volunteer for the Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, rivers, lakes, marshes and swamps.From 9 a.m. until noon, groups spread out on foot or in boats from the various cleanup sites. They typically return with bags packed with bottles, cans, food containers, clothing, toys and cigarette butts. Larger items include household appliances, vehicle tires and building materials.

The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the statewide event, which is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Anyone can participate, including individuals, families, schools, youth groups, civic and conservation clubs and businesses. Volunteers can contact Site Captains and offer to assist at the 2019 cleanup sites listed on the websites below.

To participate in coastal counties, visit https://www.scseagrant. org/bsrs-sites or contact Susan Ferris Hill at (843) 953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@ scseagrant.org. To participate in inland counties, visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/ bsrs/sites.html or contact Bill Marshall at (803) 734-9096 or marshallb@dnr.sc.gov.

#CLARENDONPROUD