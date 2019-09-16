Phoenix, the orange tabby, is available for Adoption

Last Updated: September 16, 2019 at 9:13 am

Phoenix is a 6 month old, orange tabby, male, Domestic Shorthair kitten. Phoenix is a playful and energetic cat! He is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Phoenix gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, and has been neutered. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! The current adoption fee for kittens is $100, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. You can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com .

#CLARENDONPROUD