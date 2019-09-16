Born January 30, 1956, in Kingstree, SC, Mr. Epps was a son of the late LeRoy Snider Epps, Jr., and Betty Lou Graves Epps. He attended Laurence Manning Academy and Wofford College. He was an agricultural spray pilot, a Folly Beach police officer, and a commercial deep-sea and shrimp fisherman. He is survived by a sister, Debbie Epps Ipock (David)of Kingstree, a dear and caring friend, Cynthia Porcher, of Charleston, 3 nephews, and 1 neice. Mr. Epps was preceded in death by his brother, David Samuel Epps, II.

The family wishes to thank the second floor nursing staff of St. Francis for their exceptional and compassionate care of Mr Epps. A private memorial and interment service will be held at a later date at New Market Cemetery, Greeleyville, SC. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

LeRoy Snider Epps, III, 63, died on Friday, September 14, 2019, at St. Francis Bon Secours Hospital, in Charleston, SC.