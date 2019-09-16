Coco is ready for adoption!

Last Updated: September 16, 2019 at 9:07 am

Coco is a 1 year old, tan w/ white, female, Bully mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, and tested negative for heartworms. Coco is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! She seems to get along well with other dogs. Coco loves attention, and would love to become a part of your family! If you are interested in adopting Coco, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.

