Clarendon County Recreation Dept.

Clarendon County Recreation Dept. is looking at starting a co-ed kids kickball league for the Fall. This will be for boys and girls in grades 4th, 5th and 6th. Games will be played on Wednesday nights at J. C. Britton Park beginning at 6:00 pm. If they get enough, they will charge an individual fee. If you are interested, call them at 803-473-3543. Anyone also willing to volunteer to help coach can also contact their office.

#CLARENDONPROUD