Manning woman charged with theft of prescription drugs

A Manning woman formerly employed at an Orangeburg medical facility is looking at up to 50 years in prison after being accused by authorities of falsifying medical records to obtain hydrocodone, a pain medication which requires a prescription.

Janna Celeste Varn, 43, of 1359 Fellowship Drive in Manning, is charged with four counts of first-degree theft of a controlled substance and a count of violation of the drug distribution law, first offense. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison.

Warrants issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control allege that Varn committed the felonies from March 6 to July 26, 2019.

Varn told an Orangeburg County magistrate judge that she worked at Regional Medical Center for two years and was previously with Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter. The judge gave Varn a $2,500 personal recognizance bond on each charge.