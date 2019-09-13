The Difference Between ASCAS and CCAC

A Second Chance Animal Shelter would like to take a moment to clarify a few facts for Clarendon County residents about two local organizations, A Second Chance Animal Shelter (ASCAS) and Clarendon County Animal Control (CCAC), and how each serves the public.

There is a difference between them, as their names indicate: one is a shelter, the other an animal control organization. ASCAS is a private and non-profit, no kill facility that relies on donations, fundraising and its Manning Second Chance Thrift Store for operating capital. Clarendon County Animal Control provides an animal control function for county residents, and has its own specific objectives and goals. Their website (listed below) describes their mission and contact information. While ASCAS works with CCAnimal Control, theyare not in any way part of them. ASCAS does, however, provide the county with care for those animals they pick up, in a separate facility on ASCAS grounds and on a fee basis.

Speaking only for ASCAS, here is what they CAN’T do for residents: 1) pick up animals, whether strays, abandoned, or owner surrenders; 2) handle complaints/problems/situations regarding the above; 3) provide vet services beyond their periodic spay/neuter clinics, for which they charge a nominal fee.

Here is what they CAN do: 1) provide safe, humane shelter facilities for the cats and dogs under their care; 2) work with Clarendon County residents on programs to educate, assist, or otherwise improve conditions in the county relative to the dogs and cats therein; 3) find homes for as many of their dogs and cats as is humanly possible

Here are the basics of how ASCAS operates: 1) They are a private non-profit organization with no government funding; 2) Their working philosophy is NO-KILL, unless medical conditions require otherwise; 3) with LIMITED space and abilities, they are able to accommodate and care for only a specific number of animals at any time; they rely on adoptions and their relationships with rescue groups to find homes for as many animals as possible, as quickly as possible, in order to make room for others needing their care; 4) many of their canines come directly from Clarendon County Animal Control if they are unable to re-unite a dog with it’s owner. Once the county’s waiting period expires and if space is available, ASCAS takes ownership and that dog becomes a shelter resident.

The shelter also takes in owner surrenders, at times with a waiting list. For cats, it tends to be a longer wait, but for dogs, it is typically short (or none). However they get to ASCAS, once under the shelter’s care, animals are screened medically (1-2 weeks in an isolation facility), necessary treatments are administered, and routine preventative care for such things as fleas, ticks and heartworms begins. Dogs are then placed in individual kennels, while cats reside in “catteries”. Both are cleaned and sanitized daily. Feedings are twice a day, along with plentiful water, and comfortable bedding. Daily human contact is provided by shelter workers as well as volunteers;

Shelter staff work continuously to find homes either by local adoptions or via our network of rescue organizations that have been fully vetted and share the shelter’s commitments.

We hope this helps Clarendon County residents take better advantage of and benefit from the efforts of A Second Chance Animal Shelter and distinguish the shelter from Clarendon County Animal Control. Please contact the county (www.ccanimalcontrol.webs.comor 803-435-8877) for their assistance with animal control issues or to learn more about their services. You can read more about ASCAS on Facebook (www.Facebook.Com/ASCAS.Manning), or by visiting them (Tuesday-Friday, 9-3) at 5079 Alex Harvin Hwy. Donations (supplies or monetary) are always needed and appreciated. And please consider becoming a member or volunteering. Call 803-473-7075.

JIM WIESZCZYK

Secretary, ASCAS Board of Directors

Manning