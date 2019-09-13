Sumter County Sheriff’s Office News Release

September 13, 2019

Nikeen Johnson, 25, wanted in connection to the shooting of three people on August 16, 2019, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals without incident in New York City, New York, Thursday night. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Service to extradite Johnson to South Carolina.

Johnson, along with co-defendant Kwodel Johnson, reportedly fired multiple shots into a residence at American Mobile Home Plaza last month and injured three people including a 7-year- old girl. A second child inside the residence was not injured. Kwodel Johnson, 25, was arrested on August 20, 2019, in Orangeburg. Nikeen Johnson and Kwodel Johnson both face four counts of attempted murder. Other charges are pending. This investigation is ongoing.