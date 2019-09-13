Manning man leads deputies on chase, charged with attempted murder

A 21-year-old Manning man wanted for attempted murder charges for an alleged shooting in Manning is in custody in Sumter.

According to reports, Raiquan York, 21, of Brentview Drive in Manning, led SLED and Sumter law enforcement officers on a vehicle and foot chase Thursday.

Manning Police Chief Keith Grice said York is wanted on an outstanding warrant for his alleged role on a shooting in Manning. No other information was provided about the shooting. Reports indicate that Sumter deputies spotted York driving Thursday on Edmonds Drive in Sumter. He allegedly sped toward Kolb Road and turned onto Livingwood Drive. There, he hit a parked vehicle and Yothen fled on food.

Deputies apprehended York after seeing him riding in a second vehicle on Starks Ferry Road in Sumter.