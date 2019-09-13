ManningLive

Harvin Clarendon County Library Board Meeting

by | September 13, 2019 11:24 am

HARVIN CLARENDON COUNTY 

LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

September 16, 2019 4:30 pm

Clarendon County Administration Building
AGENDA

I. Call to Order and Moment of Silence

II. Approval of Minutes from May 2019 Meeting

III. Financial Update

  1. a) May/June 2019 Financials
  2. b) Update FY 2019/2020

 

  1. Old Business
  2. a) Library Mission Statement/Tagline
  3. b) Update to Computer Use Policy

 

  1. Librarian Report

VII. Adjournment

Notice of the meeting sent to The Manning Times, The Item, and agenda posted in the library.

Next Meeting: November 18, 2019 at 4:30pm at the Clarendon County Administration Building

