Harvin Clarendon County Library Board Meeting

September 16, 2019 4:30 pm

Clarendon County Administration Building

AGENDA

I. Call to Order and Moment of Silence

II. Approval of Minutes from May 2019 Meeting

III. Financial Update

a) May/June 2019 Financials b) Update FY 2019/2020

Old Business a) Library Mission Statement/Tagline b) Update to Computer Use Policy

Librarian Report

VII. Adjournment

Notice of the meeting sent to The Manning Times, The Item, and agenda posted in the library.

Next Meeting: November 18, 2019 at 4:30pm at the Clarendon County Administration Building

