Harvin Clarendon County Library Board Meeting
by Samantha Lynn | September 13, 2019 11:24 am
HARVIN CLARENDON COUNTY
LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
September 16, 2019 4:30 pm
Clarendon County Administration Building
AGENDA
I. Call to Order and Moment of Silence
II. Approval of Minutes from May 2019 Meeting
III. Financial Update
- a) May/June 2019 Financials
- b) Update FY 2019/2020
- Old Business
- a) Library Mission Statement/Tagline
- b) Update to Computer Use Policy
- Librarian Report
VII. Adjournment
Notice of the meeting sent to The Manning Times, The Item, and agenda posted in the library.
Next Meeting: November 18, 2019 at 4:30pm at the Clarendon County Administration Building
